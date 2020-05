Aero Ale House and PMI Aerospace partnered to deliver 80 meals to Mercyhealth employees on Tuesday.

These meals were both delivered to Mercyhealth's Emergency Department and ICU at both Javon Bea Hospitals on Riverside and Rockton.

President Jim Baker wanted to feed the frontlines during these trying times and also honor a good friend Ron Ramos. Ron worked at Mercy and was a loyal Aero customer and unfortunately he recently passed away.