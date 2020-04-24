Gov. Pritzker announces 8 COVID-19 testing sites coming to the Rockford region

As the state looks to ramp up COVID-19 testing, Governor JB Pritzker announces 8 sites will be coming to the Rockford region. The locations and hours are as follows:

-Crusader Community Health: 1200 West State Street, Rockford. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointment is required. Testing available to federally qualified patients only. Must be referred by a federally qualified provider.

-Crusader Community Health: 1100 Broadway, Rockford. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointment is required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by a federally qualified provider.

-Crusader Community Health: 1215 Alpine Road, Rockford. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointment is required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by a federally qualified provider.

-Crusader Community Health: 1615 North 2nd Street, Loves Park. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointment is required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by a federally qualified provider.

-Crusader Community Health: 1050 Logan Avenue, Belvidere. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointment is required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by a federally qualified provider.

-IDPH Rockford Drive-Through: 1601 Parkview Avenue, Rockford: Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment needed. Capacity is limited.

-Greater Elgin Family Care Center for Family Health, Sycamore: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcomed; testing done in the Health Center.

-Whiteside County Community Health Clinic: 1300 W. 2nd Street Rock Falls. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday 8a.m. to 12p.m. Appointed with telehealth medical provider and symptomatic.

