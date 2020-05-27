$7M investment to assist Ill. businesses impacted by COVID-19

A $7.3 million investment for the Illinois Small Business Development Center program was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The SBDC is a statewide network focused on Illinois businesses and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and maintaining their businesses at no cost. The money comes from the Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said in the announcement.

"New funding will bolster the SBDC network of 40 community-based teams to provide additional resources for education, training and professional business advising to small businesses that have experienced supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges, a decrease in gross receipts or customers, or a closure as a result of COVID-19," according to the announcement.

The SBDC claims the funding will support host organizations to increase assistance and expand outreach for small businesses across the state, with a concerted effort to reach businesses owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, veterans and those located in rural areas.

llinois has 40 full-time SBDC's located throughout the state, which is more than any SBDC Network in the nation, according to the announcement.

"These efforts have helped approximately 182 unique businesses get access to an estimated $19 million in grants and loans from state and federal programs in recent weeks," according to the announcement.

Since the beginning of March, SBDC's have seen a 54 percent increase in businesses served through one-on-one sessions and trainings, relative to the same time frame last year. These businesses employ a combined 34,000 workers throughout the state.

“The Illinois SBDC welcomes these additional resources through our federal partner the U. S. Small Business Administration in order to dramatically increase the capacity and level of assistance provided to Illinois entrepreneurs and small businesses, particularly to those small businesses in underserved areas throughout the state” Mark Petrilli, the State Director for the Illinois SBDC Network said.