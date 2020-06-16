72 more dead, 623 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 623 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 72 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

At this time, 26 men incarcerated at the East Moline Correctional Center are confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to the IDPH.

They are appropriately isolated or quarantined and are being closely monitored by medical personnel. Three staff at the facility also tested positive for the virus and one has recovered," according to the IDPH.

All the confirmed cases at East Moline Correctional Center have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit.

The Illinois Department of Correction’s medical task force is using point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection, according to the IDPH.

- Cook County: 1 male 30's, 1 male 40's, 2 females 50's, 2 males 50's, 4 females 60's, 7 males 60's, 2 females 70's, 8 males 70's, 5 females 80's, 8 males 80's, 5 females 90's, 3 males 90's

- DuPage County: 1 male 80's

- Jackson County: 1 male 40's, 1 female 80's

- Kane County: 1 male 40's, 2 males 50's, 1 male 70's

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60's

- Lake County: 1 female 40's, 1 male 60's, 1 female 70's, 1 female 80's, 1 male 80's, 2 females 90's, 1 male 90's, 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 80's

- McHenry County: 1 male 70's

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70's, 2 males 80's, 1 Unknown 80's, 1 male 90's

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,639 cases, including 6,398 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3 percent.