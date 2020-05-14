7 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County announced Thursday

Boone County is announcing 7 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Boone County is now at 271 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were also announced, still standing at 13.

21 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 60 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods. 9 residents of the facility have died from COVID-19.

Park Place of Belvidere was added as the second area of concern for Boone County as two staff and two residents tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The Boone County Health Department says they are in the process of testing all staff and residents at Park Place and Symphony Northwoods.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 8 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 13 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 45 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 34 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 41 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 47 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 21 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 25 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 26 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 1 death: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 236 cases

--61065: 19 cases

--61012: 8 cases

Boone County also reports 36 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited