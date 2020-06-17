6 recoveries, 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Boone County is now at 552 total positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The 7 new cases are down from 17 new cases on Tuesday. No new deaths were announced, meaning the total still stands at 19.

Thirteen of the deaths involve residents from Symphony Northwoods.

There were 6 additional recoveries, the number is now at 397.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 21 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 39 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 94 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 84 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 104 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 91 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 48 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 32 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 2 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 cases and 0 deaths: 100+ age group