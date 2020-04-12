7 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County confirmed Sunday, total at 105

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 105 cases.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 5 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 16 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 15 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 18 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 20 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 17 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 9 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 5 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 55%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 19%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 4%: Unknown

-- 1: Native Hawaiian/Other/Pacific Islander, Not Hispanic or Latino