61 new cases and 2 new deaths in Winnebago County from COVID-19

61 new positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed over the last 24 hours bringing the total to 562 cases. 2 new deaths are also confirmed, bringing the total to 21.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- East Bank Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 19 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 34 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 112 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 107 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 89 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 92 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 59 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 27 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 23 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 23%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 14%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 40%: Unknown

There have been 562 total tests that have come back positive, 2,618 tests that have come back negative and 3,140 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 6,320 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 101 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up one from yesterday.