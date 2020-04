A vacant house at 3304 N. Church St. caught fire at 1:45 Monday morning.

Heavy flames were visible from the exterior of the structure, advancing into the home through windows and overhangs. The fire was contained after 20 minutes, but crews remained on scene for 2 hours for cleanup and monitoring.

$60,000 in damages were estimated, and no cause is yet known for the start of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing.