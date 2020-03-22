5th case confirmed in Winnebago County, Stephenson Co. teenager tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Pritzker and Illinois state health officials announced Sunday 3 more deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois. The total deaths in the state from the virus is now at 9. The 3 new deaths included a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.

Here in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region, more cases were announced. Winnebago County confirmed its 5th case along with Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties confirming their first cases.

A resident in their 20s tested positive in Winnebago County. A resident in their 70s tested positive in Jo Daviess County and a teenager in Stephenson County tested positive for COVID-19. The teen is quarantined at home, according to Stephenson County Health Officials. With these 3 new cases announced, the region how has 9 positive cases. Cases have occurred in ages from the teens to 70s.

As expected, we are seeing additional cases in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region. The local health departments in the region continue to work closely with IDPH to identify and notify those that may have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive. To slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important for everyone to take steps to prevent exposure. Stay home and only leave your house for basic needs, including visiting the doctor or buying groceries, medicine, gasoline or similar supplies.