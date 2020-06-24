Shots fired at juvenile on Rockford's northwest side

The Rockford Police Department is looking for a suspect who fired shots at a juvenile in the 400 block of Independence Avenue in Rockford.

Around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. Officers learned an unknown black male suspect got out of a dark colored vehicle and fired at least three gunshots in the direction of a 15-year-old boy.

Nothing appeared to have been struck in preliminary investigations. Police are still looking for suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.