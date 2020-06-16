Vote by mail expanded for November election in Ill.

Gov. Pritzker signed legislation to expand vote by mail in the 2020 general election come November on Tuesday.

The Illinois governor issued a statement from his social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

"In the face of a pandemic, massive economic upheaval, and renewed calls for racial justice, it’s more important than ever that Illinoisans can hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government – and that means ensuring all eligible residents can wield their right to vote in a way that doesn’t risk their personal health," Pritzker said.

"Sending vote by mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to exercise that right from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Pritzker said.

"I applaud Leader Kelly Burke, Senator Julie Morrison, the House Democratic Women’s Caucus and leaders in the General Assembly for working to ensure Illinoisans can continue to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election," Pritzker said.