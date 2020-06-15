Lifescape spreads knowledge on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Wearing purple and spreading knowledge. Leaders at Lifescape in Rockford come together to inform people about World Elder Abuse Awareness day.

From those in nursing homes, to those still living at home, elders often become victims of abuse and neglect.

Zach Satterlee, Lifescape’s Fund Development and Marketing Director, says today is about spreading awareness, working with community partners, and making the area aware that this is going on and there’s things we can look at to try and stop elder abuse.

Lifescape leaders also want to make sure seniors know there is a support system for those being abused.

"It's important to realize that abuse and neglect happen all across the board for older adults. So it's important to us because we serve seniors and this is a major way we can serve seniors and promote their health and safety." Satterlee says.

