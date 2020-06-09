Confederate statue in Florida is removed in predawn hours

A Confederate statue that had been in a northeast Florida park for more than a century was removed in the predawn hours Tuesday ahead of a protest demanding racial equality.

The statue of a Confederate soldier had sat atop a 62-foot monument memorializing Confederate soldiers in downtown Jacksonville's Hemming Park next to City Hall until it was removed before dawn without any announcement from city officials.

Mayor Lenny Curry had previously avoided taking a stance on the divisive issue of honoring the Confederacy on public property. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was leading a protest Tuesday outside of City Hall.