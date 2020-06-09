Police union head apologizes for post on accused officers

The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida's Space Coast is apologizing for a social media post over the weekend that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force to apply for jobs in Florida.

Bert Gamin is president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Brevard County and called his post "in poor taste" in a statement sent to local news media.

The message posted over the weekend encouraged officers in Atlanta and Buffalo, New York, to apply for jobs in Florida, saying there is no "spineless leadership or dumb mayors."

Officers in both cities have been accused of using excessive force during protests over police abuse.