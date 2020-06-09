NYC police officer charged with violently shoving protester

A New York City police officer is facing criminal charges after he was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn prosecutors charged Officer Vincent D'Andraia on Tuesday with assault and other counts in the May 29 confrontation. Protester Dounya Zayer says she was sent to the hospital after hitting her head and suffering a concussion and seizure.

A message seeking comment was left with D'Andraia's union. It isn't clear whether he has a lawyer.

The police department suspended the 28-year-old officer last week without pay.