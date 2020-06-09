London may remove statues as Floyd's death sparks change

London's mayor says statues of imperialist figures could be removed from the city's streets.

The move follows the unauthorized felling of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston in the English city of Bristol. London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is setting up a commission to ensure monuments reflect the city's diversity.

The Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm will review statues, street names and other memorials and consider which legacies to celebrate. Meanwhile, international protests of racial injustice and police violence that Floyd's May 25 death spurred show no sign of abating.

British lawmakers held a minute of silence in Floyd's memory, and demonstrators planned to gather in London and across France on Tuesday.