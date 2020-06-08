Black store owner reports robbery, gets punched by officer

Police say an armed black business owner who called to report a robbery in his store in Alabama was punched in the face by a responding police officer who mistook him for a suspect.

Kevin Penn's lawyer told AL.com his client suffered a broken jaw, his teeth were knocked out and he needed to get his mouth wired shut after the altercation on March 15 in Decatur. Body camera video shows officers telling Penn to put down his gun and Penn refusing to do so saying, "I have a right to have my gun."

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says Penn moved his hand over a gun before he was punched.