Amid US tension, Iran builds fake aircraft carrier to attack

Iran appears to have constructed a new mock-up of an aircraft carrier off its southern coast for potential live-fire drills.

This comes as tensions remain high between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. The target is seen in satellite photographs that were obtained on Tuesday by The Associated Press. It resembles the Nimitz-class carriers that the U.S. Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship's appearance also comes as Iran announced it will execute a man authorities accuse of sharing details on the movements of a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard general whom the U.S. killed in a January drone strike in Baghdad.