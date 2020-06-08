Man killed in motorcycle accident in Byron

A Winnebago County man is dead after a single motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon near North Tower Road and East Mill Road.

Around noon Saturday, officials responded to the area for reports of a motorcycle crash. The 66-year-old driver of the motorcycle had been airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died.

The death is under investigation by the Byron Police Department. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.