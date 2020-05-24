Trooper dies of injuries suffered in on-duty death

HAMMOND, La. (AP) -- A Louisiana state trooper injured last week during a vehicle pursuit has died. State police and the governor's office announced the death Sunday morning of 33-year-old Trooper George Baker. Baker was one of two troopers assisting the Hammond Police Department with the pursuit early Wednesday.

State police said the troopers were in a roadway removing a tire deflation device that had flattened the tires of the suspects' car when they were struck by a police car. Baker was critically injured. Baker was the first Louisiana State Police member to die in the line of duty since 2015.