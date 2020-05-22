Two Rockford people arrested for domestic battery charges

Rockford Police announce two more arrests Thursday for charges of aggravated domestic battery and battery to a child.

On Wednesday Rockford Police were sent to the 2300 block of Clifton Avenue regarding a domestic related incident. Officers found 36-year-old Armondo Lipscomb at the residence, along with an unresponsive woman. Allegedly Lipscomb was uncooperative with officers which led to the officers forcing entry into the home to check on the welfare of the victim.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Lipscomb is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Rockford Police Department Investigative Services Bureau as part of the ongoing investigation which was conducted by detectives from the Rockford Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit.

Also, back in March, Rockford Police learned of a child under the age of five who was being treated in the hospital for injuries consistent with being physically abused. After further investigation, Rockford Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Shaunte Coleman, who is related to the victim. She is currently in the Winnebago County Jail.