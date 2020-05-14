Poll: Virus, econ crisis drive fears of having enough to eat

Worries about having enough to eat are adding to the anxiety of millions of people across the United States. That's according to a survey that finds 37% of unemployed Americans ran out of food in the past month.

And 46% said they worried about running out. Those findings come from the second wave of the COVID Impact Survey, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation.

The survey also found that 2 in 10 working adults said that in the past 30 days, they ran out of food before they could earn enough money to buy more.

The survey of 2,238 adults was conducted May 4-10 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.