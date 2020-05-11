Beloit theater starts curbside concession pickup

A Beloit movie theater started offering a curbside pickup service for concessions on Friday.

Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre at 2799 Cranston Rd. began curbside concession pickup on May 8. The service is offered daily during regular business hours at most Classic Cinemas locations, according to Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre.

Pre-ordering allows people to have contact-free curbside pickup.

People can order menu items like popcorn, drinks, ICEEs, candy and nachos. People can order online at classiccinemas.com or call 608-368-1107. For those interested, people can also follow @CCBeloit on Facebook and @ClassicCinemas on Instagram for updates.

While currently closed for renovations, a full staff returned to on May 1 after being closed since March 16 due to shelter-in-place restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The staff and company has used the downtime to continue renovations upgrading screens and adding a vestibule to the building entryway, according to the Beloit Daily News. The only work left to do are renovations to the lobby and to put finishing touches on the exterior.

To prepare for reopening, the theater has been getting masks and gloves ready and will be employing social distancing. In addition to the rows which are six and a half feet apart, people can be spaced apart in the rows.