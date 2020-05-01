California county defies governor's virus shutdown order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A rural California county is defying Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus shutdown order and has become the state's first county to let nonessential businesses reopen.

Diners are being allowed in restaurants in Modoc County in the state's northwestern corner next to Oregon. Officials say the county still has no COVID-19 cases.

The county has about 9,000 residents and its officials say they have not heard back from the governor about their reopening reopening plan. They assert that the plan aligns with Newsom's indicators for reopening.