57 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 2 new locations of concern added

Winnebago County now has 1,558 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 57 new cases confirmed Monday.

No new deaths were announced, total still standing at 41.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium

-- Crimson Pointe

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center (added today)

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center (added today)

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rock River Health Care

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Stepping Stones of Rockford

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department says more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Winnebago County, which is approximately 6% of the population.

Ages of the cases range from less than 1 to 100 years old.

The health department also reports that 395 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

-----

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705