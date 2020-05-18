57 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 2 new locations of concern added

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Winnebago County now has 1,558 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 57 new cases confirmed Monday.
No new deaths were announced, total still standing at 41.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Anam Care
-- The Atrium
-- Crimson Pointe
-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center (added today)
-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing
-- Goldie B Floberg Center
-- Lincolnshire Place
-- Luther Center (added today)
-- Milestone
-- Peterson Meadows
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Robert Webb Terrace
-- Rock River Health Care
-- Rockford Rescue Mission
-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus
-- St. Anne Ascension Living
-- Stepping Stones of Rockford
-- Van Matre
-- Winnebago County Jail
Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department says more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Winnebago County, which is approximately 6% of the population.
Ages of the cases range from less than 1 to 100 years old.
The health department also reports that 395 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
-----
Testing Sites in Winnebago County:
Crusader Community Health
1200 West State Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site
1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.
Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru
520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.
COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705