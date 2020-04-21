HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced

The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won't subside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max will be among the most expensive streaming services, at a price of $14.99 a month. But WarnerMedia is hoping a deep library of HBO hits, including "Game of Thrones" and "Succession"; DC Comics blockbuster movies like "Wonder Woman" and "The Dark Knight"; and hit TV shows including "Friends" and "South Park" will be enough to lure viewers.

"I'm knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said Tuesday in a statement.

AT&T is aiming for HBO Max to reach 80 million subscribers worldwide and 50 million in the United States by 2025. (HBO currently has about 35 million subscribers.) Netflix, the streaming leader, has 167 million worldwide subscriptions. In about six months since its launch, Disney Plus has amassed more than 50 million subscribers, well ahead of the Walt Disney Co.'s projections.

It's unclear if the timing with help or hurt HBO Max. While viewership has surged across streaming services with so many quarantined in their homes, a record rise in unemployment will make the higher cost of HBO Max prohibitive for some.

HBO Max will feature some 10,000 hours of programming, drawing from WarnerMedia brands including the Warner Bros. film and TV studio; Turner networks including CNN, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network; and others. AT&T will hope to draw its more than 100 million mobile subscribers and leverage previous subscribers. Those who subscribe to HBO through AT&T's DirecTV, U-Verse and AT&T TV will get HBO Max for free.