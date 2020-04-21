Mar-a-Lago furloughs 153 servers, cooks because of virus

President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the new coronavirus.

A notice posted this week to a state website says the furloughs are temporary, but the club doesn't know when it will resume regular operations.

The club's director of human resources wrote in a letter to state and local officials that Mar-a-Lago began halting business last month as a result of mandated closures in response to the virus's spread in South Florida. The furloughed workers at Mar-a-Lago include bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, drivers, attendants, housekeepers, servers and valet attendants.