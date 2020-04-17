Miss Carly's helps police find escaped Wisconsin inmates

After two men escaped from a Wisconsin correctional facility Thursday morning, Miss Carly's in Rockford said she spotted the two men seeking help at her shelter. See her post below:

Rice said she contacted Rockford Police when the two men came into her shelter Friday morning.

Portage Police said the two men are 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering. They escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution Thursday morning.

According to online records, Deering was convicted of numerous charges in 2000 from Milwaukee county including burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of second degree sexual assault. He also faced an escape charge in 2002 and a battery in prison charge in 2015.