ABC's Stephanopoulos positive for coronavirus but feels well

ABC 'Good Morning America' anchor George Stephanopoulos says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is relatively symptom-free.

He said on Monday's show that other than a brief backache and diminished sense of smell, he's been feeling fine. His wife, journalist Ali Wentworth, has the disease and has said she's never felt sicker. Stephanopoulos made the announcement on the show Monday; like many in television news, he's been working from home.

His disclosure led to a discussion on the air with a medical expert about why some people are hit hard or killed by the disease, and some people feel next to nothing.

He said the only potential symptoms he has felt were a lower back ache that he had attributed to a hard workout, and a briefly diminished sense of smell.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been undergoing a public battle with the disease, continuing his show despite a rough case. But Stephanopoulos provides a new example for the television viewing public of a relatively asymptomatic case.