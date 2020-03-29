Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

In this March 24, 2020, photo, Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico's Pizza in Belmar N.J., makes a pizza. Morin and his brother Bryan took out a $50,000 line of credit to ensure that their 20 employees can stay on the payroll for at least two months during the virus outbreak. That prompted an outpouring of donations from customers wanting to send pizzas to hospital workers and first responders. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Updated: Sun 6:07 PM, Mar 29, 2020

With restaurants closed for all but takeout orders during the coronavirus outbreak, the owners of a pizzeria at the Jersey Shore could have shut down and laid off their 20 employees. Instead, the business's owners took out a $50,000 line of credit and guaranteed their workers they'll stay on the payroll for at least two months.

And as word of the owners' selflessness spread, customers of Federico's Pizza began donating money to send pizzas to nurses, doctors and other staff at a nearby hospital, as well as police departments, firehouses and ambulance squads. The pay-it-forward donations from customers are approaching $2,000 a day.

 