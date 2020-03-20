States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday.

The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.