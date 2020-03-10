As Americans take virus precautions, Trump flouts advice

President Donald Trump has been flouting his own government's own advice on the coronavirus outbreak. He continues to shake hands with supporters, hold large events and minimize the threat posed by a virus that has infected more than 115,000 people worldwide. It's a strategy that public health officials warn could sow confusion and undermine efforts to keep people safe.

The White House has repeatedly cited Trump's propensity for hand-washing and Trump has joked that he's avoided touching his face so much he's missed it. Trump, at 73, is considered at high risk, although his press secretary says he "remains in excellent health."