DC church reports its rector tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A prominent Episcopal church in Washington has suspended all activities after announcing that one of its senior leaders was the first person in the nation's capital to test positive for the coronavirus. A statement from Christ Church Georgetown says the church rector, the Rev. Timothy Cole, is in stable condition after being hospitalized Saturday night. The church has has canceled all activities including church services until further notice. According to the church's website, Cole has been the rector since September 2016. It says he's married and has two children.