Fuel tanker collides with two buses in Syria, kills 30

Syria's official news agency says a fuel tanker has collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus, killing 30 people. SANA said the accident occurred on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area Saturday, adding that a number of other people were injured.

No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the accident. The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. It has ravaged the country's economy and infrastructure.