55-year-old man named the victim in Thursday morning shooting in Rockford

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says that a 55-year-old man is the victim of a shooting that took place on Thursday morning in Rockford.

Rockford Police responded to the 2100 block of Oregon in Rockford Thursday morning for a call that a man was shot on the street. He was later taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center where he died on the ambulance on the way there after he could not be revived.

His identification is being withheld pending notification of all next of kin. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department and an autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.