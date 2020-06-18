55 new deaths, 593 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 593 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 55 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

- Cook County: 1 female 20's, 1 male 30's, 2 males 40's, 1 female 50's, 3 females 50's, 2 males 60's, 3 females 70's, 2 males 70's, 6 females 80's, 4 males 80's, 3 females 90's, 1 male 90's, 1 unknown 90's, 1 female 100+

- DeKalb County; 1 male 50's, 1 female 70's

- DuPage County: 1 male 60's, 1 female 70's, 1 male 70's, 1 female 80's, 1 male 80's, 2 females 90's, 1 male 90's

- Grundy County: 1 male 90's

- Kane County: 1 female 50's, 1 male 50's, 2 females 80's, 2 females 90's

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90's

- Lake County: 1 female 70's, 2 males 80's

- McHenry County: 1 male 50's

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70's

- Will County: 1 female 60's

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 134,778 cases, including 6,537 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,504 specimens for a total of 1,283,832.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 11–June 17 is 3 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions, according to the IDPH.