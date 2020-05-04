5 new positive COVID-19 cases in Stephenson County, increase in cases within Hispanic community

The Stephenson County Health Department announces new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county total to 74.

10 of the individuals are hospitalized, officials say. The health department also says they are seeing increases positive cases within the Hispanic Community.

Officials also say that COVID-19 cases have affected three local businesses:

-- Nuestro Queso

-- Pearl Valley Eggs

-- SnakKing

86% of the COVID-19 tests conducted in the county have come back negative so far. The ages of the confirmed cases are between their 20s and their 50s.