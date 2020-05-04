5 new positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County, 26 are now recovered

Boone County is announcing 5 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

There are now 141 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County along with a total of 11 deaths. 7 of the 11 total deaths in the county stem from residents at Symphony Northwoods.

13 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 41 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 7 case: 0-9 age group

-- 6 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 17 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 12 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 17 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 26 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 17 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 11 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 22 cases: 80-89 age group

-- 5 cases: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 124 cases

--61065: 13 cases

Boone County also reports 26 cases have recovered from COVID-19.