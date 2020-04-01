5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnebago County, total now at 24 cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- According to the City of Rockford, Winnebago County now has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 5 cases from Tuesday.
Tuesday also came with an announcement of the first death from COVID-19 in Winnebago County as a man in his 60s passed away from the virus.
Here's the list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County:
-- 1st case: person in their 60s
-- 2nd case: person in their 30s
-- 3rd case: person in their 40s
-- 4th case: person in their 30s
-- 5th case: person in their 20s
-- 6th case: teenager
-- 7th case: person in their 20s
-- 8th case: resident in their 70s
-- 9th case: resident in their 80s
-- 10th case: resident in their 50s
-- 11th case: resident in their 40s
-- 12th case: resident in their 80s
-- 13th case: resident in their their 50s
-- 14th case: resident in their 20s
-- 15th case: resident in their 30s
-- 16th case: resident in their 50s
-- 17th case: resident in their 50s
-- 18th case: resident in their 20s
-- 19th case: resident in their 40s
-- 20th case: no information available
-- 21st case: no information available
-- 22nd case: no information available
-- 23rd case: no information available
-- 24th case: no information available