5 new cases in Boone County, 3 involve Symphony Northwoods residents, 1 staff member

Boone County is announcing 5 new cases of COVID-19 with more residents at Symphony Northwoods and a staff member testing positive.

There are now 91 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County along with a total of 9 deaths. 9 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 24 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.

5 of the 9 total deaths in the county stem from residents at Symphony Northwoods.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 1 case: 0-9 age group

-- 5 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 15 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 7 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 13 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 15 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 13 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 6 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 14 cases: 80-89 age group

-- 2 cases: 90+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 76 cases

--61065: 12 cases

Boone County also reports 7 cases have recovered from COVID-19.