5 new cases in Boone County, 3 involve Symphony Northwoods residents, 1 staff member

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is announcing 5 new cases of COVID-19 with more residents at Symphony Northwoods and a staff member testing positive.
There are now 91 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County along with a total of 9 deaths. 9 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 24 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.
5 of the 9 total deaths in the county stem from residents at Symphony Northwoods.
Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:
-- 1 case: 0-9 age group
-- 5 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 15 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 7 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 13 cases: 40-49 age group
-- 15 cases: 50-59 age group
-- 13 cases: 60-69 age group
-- 6 cases: 70-79 age group
-- 14 cases: 80-89 age group
-- 2 cases: 90+ age group
The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:
--61008: 76 cases
--61065: 12 cases
Boone County also reports 7 cases have recovered from COVID-19.