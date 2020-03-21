4th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 6th death also confirmed in Illinois

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Illinois state health officials to announce more cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. As of Saturday afternoon, there are 168 new cases in Illinois and a 4th case confirmed in Winnebago County.

Officials also announced the 6th death related to COVID-19. The death is a man from Cook County in his 70's. DeKalb County also now has its first case. In total there are 753 cases in 26 counties throughout Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.

Winnebago County accounts for 1% of the percentage of cases in the state, while Cook County accounts for 73% of the total cases. During this unprecedented public health emergency, stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care providers are being used rapidly. To aggressively address COVID-19, the availability of critical resources such as gloves, gowns, eye protection, and N-95 or surgical masks is essential.

To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19.

A "shelter-in-place" also goes into effect Saturday across the entire state of Illinois. Residents are urged to stay home and increase social distancing. However, residents will still be allowed to use grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacy. All local roads, including interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic and people are still allowed to go outdoors.