47 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total at 1,961

The Winnebago County Health Department reports 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the area to 1,961 cases.

There were no new deaths in the past 24 hours, keeping the number of fatalities at 52.

Dr. Sandra Martell, public health administrator, says five locations were added as sites of concern. Those include Alpine Fireside Health Center, Mosaic Group Home, P.A. Peterson, Presence Cor Mariae and Wesley Willows.

According to the health department, 20,898 tests have been performed with 15,121 of them negative and 3,816 results pending.

