45 additional deaths, 634 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 634 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 45 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

- Boone County – 1 female 90s

- Cook County – 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County – 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

- Kane County – 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County – 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County – 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Peoria County – 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County – 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 136,104 cases, including 6,625 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,965 specimens for a total of 1,336,968.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 13–June 19 is 3%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions, according to the IDPH.