44 more deaths, 692 new cases from COVID-19 in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 692 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 44 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

- Champaign County: 1 male 70's

- Cook County: 1 unknown 30's, 1 female 40's, 2 males 40's, 1 female 50's, 2 males 50's, 5 females 60's, 5 males 60's, 3 females 70's, 4 males 70's, 1 female 80's, 2 males 80's, 1 female 90's, 2 males 90's

- DuPage County: 1 male 60's, 1 female 80's

- Kane County: 1 male 50's, 1 female 80's, 1 male 80's, 1 female 90's

- Lake County: 1 male 70's, 1 female 90's, 1 female 100+

- Morgan County: 1 male 80's

- Peoria County: 1 female 90's

- Williamson County: 1 male 70's

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70's

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 135,470 cases, including 6,580 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12–June 18 is 3 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions, according to the IDPH.