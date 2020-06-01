41 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths in Winnebago County announced Monday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Winnebago County now has 2,283 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 41 new cases confirmed Monday.
4 new deaths were also announced, bringing the county total to 63.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Anam Care
-- The Atrium
-- Bickford Senior Living
-- Crimson Pointe
-- East Bank
-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing
-- Goldie B Floberg Center
-- Highview in the Woodlands
-- Lincolnshire Place
-- Luther Center
-- Milestone
-- Mosaic Group Home
-- PA Peterson
-- Presence Cor Mariae
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Robert Webb Terrace
-- Rock River Health Care
-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus
-- St. Anne Ascension Living
-- Stepping Stones of Rockford
-- Van Matre
-- Wesley Willows
-- Winnebago County Jail
-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center
42 deaths (66.67%) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 21 deaths (33.33%) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 83 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 189 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 504 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 377 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 340 cases and 2 death: 40-49 age group
-- 321 cases and 6 deaths: 50-59 age group
-- 221 cases and 9 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 205 cases and 15 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 123 cases and 31 deaths: 80 and older age group
Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:
-- 20%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 21%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 15%: Hispanic or Latino
-- 2%: Asian, Not Hispanic
-- 42%: Unknown
There have been 2,283 total tests that have come back positive, 19,223 tests that have come back negative. Adding these up gives a total of 21,506 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.
The health department also reports that 726 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
-----
Testing Sites in Winnebago County:
Crusader Community Health
1200 West State Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site
1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.
Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru
520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.
COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705