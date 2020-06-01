41 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths in Winnebago County announced Monday

Winnebago County now has 2,283 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 41 new cases confirmed Monday.

4 new deaths were also announced, bringing the county total to 63.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- Milestone

-- Mosaic Group Home

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rock River Health Care

-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Stepping Stones of Rockford

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

42 deaths (66.67%) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 21 deaths (33.33%) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 83 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 189 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 504 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 377 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 340 cases and 2 death: 40-49 age group

-- 321 cases and 6 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 221 cases and 9 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 205 cases and 15 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 123 cases and 31 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 20%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 15%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 42%: Unknown

There have been 2,283 total tests that have come back positive, 19,223 tests that have come back negative. Adding these up gives a total of 21,506 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 726 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

-----

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705