4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boone County, including a Symphony Northwoods staff member

Boone County is announcing 4 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Boone County is now at 145 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were announced, still standing at 11. 7 of the 11 total deaths in the county stem from residents at Symphony Northwoods.

14 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 41 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 7 case: 0-9 age group

-- 6 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 18 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 13 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 17 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 26 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 18 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 12 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 22 cases: 80-89 age group

-- 5 cases: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 128 cases

--61065: 13 cases

Boone County also reports 31 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited