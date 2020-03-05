$4 million for emergency transportation relief heading to Illinois following record flooding

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced over $4 million in federal funding is coming to the Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This money will be used for transportation infrastructure repairs after heavy rains and record-breaking flooding that took place in Illinois last spring.

The funds come through the Office of Federal Lands Highway's Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program. THis provides funding to help restore facilities to their pre-disaster conditions and offset unusually heavy expenses for repairs.

“These investments will go a long way to repair Illinois’s transportation infrastructure and support communities impacted by severe weather,” said Duckworth. “Flooding across our state last year devastated so many families and communities. I’m proud Senator Durbin and I continue working to bring the federal resources necessary to restore affected communities and boost local economies.”

IDOT will receive just over $3.7 million, USACE and USFWS will receive $200,000 and $133,500.