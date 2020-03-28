3rd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whiteside County

Whieside County health officials announced a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday morning. Officials say the person is a adult in their 90s.

This is the only information the public will receive about this case to protect the privacy of the person and their family. While there are three positive cases confirmed in the county, officials do also say this isn't the most accurate representation of how many cases are in the county.

"This means the total number of tests performed, and total number of positive tests, does not accurately represent Whiteside County's testing among the general population or actual COVID-19 cases," a release said.