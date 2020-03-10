3D printer made in Rockford nominated as one the 'Coolest Things Made in Illinois'

Back in October, 23 News talked to Ingersoll Machine Tools​ about the breaking a record and having a permanent place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Now, that same product is up for another award.

The record-breaking printer, named MasterPrint has been nominated as one of the "Coolest Things Made in Illinois." The contest is sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturing Association and was kicked off 2 weeks ago.

Out of the 275 nominated products, MasterPrint came in the top 4 in the first round of voting. The company said they are now in the Sweet 16 and are the only Rockford company to have made it this far. Ingersoll is asking for the public to vote for MasterPrint. You can see all of the nominated products and vote here​.

The printer currently holds three Guinness Book of World Records; Largest 3D Polymer Printer, Largest 3D Printed Part and the Largest Boat Ever Printed.